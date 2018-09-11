This NFL video shows all but one of Patrick Mahomes’ completions from Chiefs’ opener

You’ll note when watching this video that there are a few times when the Chargers defensive players hold their arms up and shrug as if to say, “What could I do?” after a pass.
I think this might be a regular occurrence now that Patrick Mahomes is the starting Chiefs quarterback.
The Chiefs shared an NFL video with all but one of Mahomes’ throws from Sunday’s 38-28 win over the Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.
A 15-yard pass to Chris Conley is the only completion that’s not in this video.
