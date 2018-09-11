Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to 38-28 win against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the helm and lead the team to a 38-28 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener at StubHub Center.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the helm and lead the team to a 38-28 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener at StubHub Center.
This NFL video shows all but one of Patrick Mahomes’ completions from Chiefs’ opener

By Pete Grathoff

September 11, 2018 12:37 PM

You’ll note when watching this video that there are a few times when the Chargers defensive players hold their arms up and shrug as if to say, “What could I do?” after a pass.

I think this might be a regular occurrence now that Patrick Mahomes is the starting Chiefs quarterback.

The Chiefs shared an NFL video with all but one of Mahomes’ throws from Sunday’s 38-28 win over the Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

A 15-yard pass to Chris Conley is the only completion that’s not in this video.

