Chiefs make big jump in six NFL power rankings after first week of games

If you are a Chiefs fan and an avid reader of NFL power rankings, then you probably didn’t like what was written ahead of the season.
The Chiefs didn’t crack the top 10 of any national power rankings before the games actually started.
But that changed in a big way following the Chiefs’ 38-28 win over the Chargers on Sunday in Carson, Calif.
The Chiefs are in the top 10 of all six of these power rankings, which were released after the first week of games:
ESPN bumped the Chiefs up five spots from No. 11 to No. 6. It focused on new players who made an impact and wrote, “Sammy Watkins recorded three catches for 21 yards in his Chiefs debut and largely played in the shadow of Tyreek Hill, who had an all-time great game.”
Mark Maske of the Washington Post put the Chiefs at No. 9 after they were No. 14 last week. He wrote: “(T)he Chiefs sent a message to the Chargers and everyone else that they remain the team to beat in the AFC West.”
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News bumped the Chiefs up eight places to No. 8. Iyer wrote: “Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill brought it home with monster plays, but the Chiefs need more balance and offensive diversity to make up for the fact that their defense will keep getting shredded.”
Rebecca Toback of SB Nation had the Chiefs at No. 7, a jump of seven spots from a week earlier. She wrote: “The Chiefs, Ravens, Broncos, and Bengals are among the most notable teams to climb the rankings this week. Patrick Mahomes looked like the real deal in Kansas City’s 38-28 win over the Chargers.”
In USA Today’s power rankings, the Chiefs leaped to No. 10, which is 11 spots higher than a week ago. It wrote: “Patrick Mahomes’ debut as anointed triggerman couldn’t have gone much better. Lost in shuffle? D ripped for league-worst 541 yards Sunday.”
Paul Kasbian of Bleacher Report had the Chiefs at No. 7. Just days earlier they were No. 20. Kasbian wrote: “The 1999 St. Louis Rams were the most entertaining offense of the 1990s. The 2007 New England Patriots were the most entertaining offense of the 2000s. Might the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs take that crown for the 2010s? If quarterback Patrick Mahomes keeps lobbing deep balls to wideout Tyreek Hill all season, that can be the case.”
Comments