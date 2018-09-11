Watch White Sox pitcher’s truly awful throw to third base that helped Royals win

White Sox pitcher Jeanmar Gomez would like to have that throw back.
Trying to protect a lead in the bottom of the 10th inning of Monday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Gomez allowed a leadoff double to outfielder Brian Goodwin.
Royals third baseman Alcides Escobar then put down a bunt that was fielded by Gomez. The sensible thing would have been to throw to first base. Instead, Gomez tried to nab Goodwin at third base.
It might have happened, but Gomez made a truly dreadful throw that went over the head of third baseman Yolmer Sanchez.
Goodwin headed for home and the Royals had a 4-3 walk-off win.
As Fox Sports Kansas City’s Ryan Lefebvre wryly noted, “There are many ways to win a ballgame, and that’s one of them.”
