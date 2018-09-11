Kansas City Royals’ Brian Goodwin and Chicago White Sox third baseman Yolmer Sanchez watch an overthrown ball before Goodwin ran home to score the winning run on a sacrifice bunt hit by Alcides Escobar during the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 4-3.
Watch White Sox pitcher’s truly awful throw to third base that helped Royals win

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 11, 2018 09:31 AM

White Sox pitcher Jeanmar Gomez would like to have that throw back.

Trying to protect a lead in the bottom of the 10th inning of Monday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Gomez allowed a leadoff double to outfielder Brian Goodwin.

Royals third baseman Alcides Escobar then put down a bunt that was fielded by Gomez. The sensible thing would have been to throw to first base. Instead, Gomez tried to nab Goodwin at third base.

It might have happened, but Gomez made a truly dreadful throw that went over the head of third baseman Yolmer Sanchez.

Goodwin headed for home and the Royals had a 4-3 walk-off win.

As Fox Sports Kansas City’s Ryan Lefebvre wryly noted, “There are many ways to win a ballgame, and that’s one of them.”

