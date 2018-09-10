Emporia State graduate’s resume and photo will adorn a NASCAR car this Sunday

Here is a prediction: Briar Starr’s phone is gonna blow up on Sunday.
Starr, who lives in Burdick, Kan., won a contest through beer-maker Natural Light and will have his resume wrapped around Chris Buescher’s No. 37 car during Sunday’s South Point 400 race in Las Vegas. That includes his photo, email address and phone number.
It’s likely curiosity will lead some viewers to see if the number is real.
“Honestly, I’m not too worried about it,” Starr said in a phone interview. “If I don’t know the number, I’m not going to answer it. I don’t think it’ll be too much of a problem. I think people will be pretty respectful of this.”
Of all the calls that Starr is sure to receive, he’s hoping at least one is about a job offer.
In May, Starr graduated from Emporia State with a degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations. His goal is to get a job covering NASCAR, and that’s why Natty Light is giving him a boost.
“A lot of my friends and family think it’s pretty cool that I’m ending up on the race car this weekend, because they know I’ve been a huge NASCAR fan all my life,” Starr said.
His earliest memory is of a NASCAR race on television. That recollection goes way back.
“When I was in the hospital (after) being born, I can remember watching NASCAR on a Saturday night,” Starr said.
That’s a really early memory.
“The funny thing is,” Starr said, “I tell my family I can’t remember things for tests and assignments, but when it comes to NASCAR, it’s just in my head. I can memorize anything.”
Buescher’s car includes Starr’s job skills, his openness to relocating, his Twitter handle, a quote from Starr and a message imploring someone to “Hire Briar Starr now.”
Take a look at the car:
