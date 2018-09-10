Chiefs warm up at StubHub Center before taking on Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs prepare on the field at StubHub Center for the start of the season opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday September 9, 2018.
The Kansas City Chiefs prepare on the field at StubHub Center for the start of the season opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday September 9, 2018.
Yep, that was a Chiefs chant you heard in the StubHub Center during Sunday’s game

By Pete Grathoff

September 10, 2018 09:17 AM

If you watched the entirety of the Chiefs’ 38-28 win over the Chargers on Sunday, you likely heard a familiar sound near the end of the game.

Chiefs fans, who were out in force at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., were chanting. Technically this was a road game, but the Chiefs had to feel right at home playing in front of a sea of red.

Some called it Arrowhead West.

This wasn’t a case of Chiefs fans sticking around while Chargers fans bailed after it became apparent that Los Angeles wasn’t going to win. There was a “Tyreek” chant for Tyreek Hill, who had a huge game. When the Chargers were on offense, shouts of “De-fense!” echoed in the stadium.

This Chargers fan captured the Kansas City fans chanting at the end:

This was the reaction when the Chiefs’ Dee Ford sacked Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in the first quarter:

Here is another look from inside the StubHub Center:

And KCTV’s Dani Welniak shared this video of the Chiefs’ Chris Jones firing up the fans in the fourth quarter:

This Chargers fan wearily noted that red is not part of the Chargers’ color scheme:

The Star’s John Sleezer got took these photos of the Chiefs crowd:

ChiefsChargers 0154 9-9-18
Kansas City Chiefs fans before this tart of Sunday’s football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

ChiefsChargers 1323 9-9-18
A Kansas City Chiefs fan slips in his team flag as Los Angeles Chargers fans try to cheer on the team during Sunday’s football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

ChiefsChargers 1349 9-9-18
Kansas City Chiefs fans fill the stands during Sunday’s football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

  Comments  