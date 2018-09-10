Yep, that was a Chiefs chant you heard in the StubHub Center during Sunday’s game

If you watched the entirety of the Chiefs’ 38-28 win over the Chargers on Sunday, you likely heard a familiar sound near the end of the game.
Chiefs fans, who were out in force at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., were chanting. Technically this was a road game, but the Chiefs had to feel right at home playing in front of a sea of red.
Some called it Arrowhead West.
This wasn’t a case of Chiefs fans sticking around while Chargers fans bailed after it became apparent that Los Angeles wasn’t going to win. There was a “Tyreek” chant for Tyreek Hill, who had a huge game. When the Chargers were on offense, shouts of “De-fense!” echoed in the stadium.
This Chargers fan captured the Kansas City fans chanting at the end:
This was the reaction when the Chiefs’ Dee Ford sacked Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in the first quarter:
Here is another look from inside the StubHub Center:
And KCTV’s Dani Welniak shared this video of the Chiefs’ Chris Jones firing up the fans in the fourth quarter:
This Chargers fan wearily noted that red is not part of the Chargers’ color scheme:
The Star’s John Sleezer got took these photos of the Chiefs crowd:
