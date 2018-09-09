Chiefs head to locker room after 38-28 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room at StubHub Center in Carson, Ca. after beating the Los Angeles Chargers 38-28 on Sunday, September 9, 2018.
By
‘I hate losing to KC so much.’ Chargers fans vent after a ninth straight loss to Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

September 09, 2018 06:13 PM

To quote Ed Rooney: Nine times!

That’s how many times Ferris Bueller missed school in his senior year. It’s also the number of consecutive victories for the Chiefs in their series against the Chargers.

The AFC West rivalry has been slanted toward the Chiefs since the start of 2014 and Chargers fans may have hoped that the streak would end in Sunday’s season opener.

The Chiefs won 38-28 and extended their winning streak against the Chargers.

Los Angeles fans took to social media to vent about the Chargers’ inability to snap the losing streak. Here is a sample of what they were saying:

