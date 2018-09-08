Lawrence Police tweet a reminder on what to do when KU football wins on road

The streak is over. Finally.
The Kansas football team won at Central Michigan on Saturday, ending a 46-game road losing streak, and there are sure to be a few celebrations in Lawrence.
That’s why the Lawrence Police Department wanted fans to remember a few things.
First, no one should break the law.
The police department tweeted: “Alright folks, it’s been a while since KU won a road game, so let’s refresh everyone’s memory on how it works. Essentially if KU wins on the road, everyone celebrates by not breaking the law in any way. Let’s keep the tradition alive!”
Second, tearing down the goalposts at Memorial Stadium was a no-no. Someone jokingly suggested that first tweet was code for getting the goalposts. The police slapped down that suggestion:
“No, that’s not what happens at all. You new here? Moved to Lawrence in the last decade? Also, this is evidence of premeditation. Cc: @KUPublicSafety”
