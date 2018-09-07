At behest of Royals’ Danny Duffy, musician records song about Jakob Junis

Royals’ left-hander Danny Duffy was stoked when teammate Jakob Junis tossed seven shutout innings against the Indians on Monday. That came after Junis’ complete-game victory over the Tigers last week.
So Duffy took to Twitter and suggested that a song be written about Junis. (And to be fair, it was really hot that day in Cleveland.)
“Can we lobby for that dude from the kansas city sports band to make a Junis song? My guy is gonna carry us for years to come, so we need some Juni vibes. Matter of fact, I need an EP in my life. Feed my soul bro. The young bros needja,” Duffy tweeted.
Duffy then added: “’Jakob Junis, A Very Super Talented Baseball Man’ seems like a great place to start imo.
That seems like a long title, but at least it’s better than writing a song about, say, “Super Karate Monkey Death Car.”
Well, The Kansas City Sports Band/Motern Media/Matt Farley did as Duffy asked and came up with this song:
A sample of the lyrics:
Jakob Junis is a wonderful, wonderful man
He’s a very super talented baseball man
He pitches the ball with his right hand
I see absolutely no reason why this can’t be played the next time Junis pitches at Kauffman Stadium.
