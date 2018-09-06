Nike unveils Colin Kaepernick as the face of its newest “Just Do It” ad

Nike on Monday unveiled Colin Kaepernick as the face of its newest ad, released for the 30th anniversary of the company's "Just Do It" slogan.
Sports fans have made hilarious memes based on Nike’s new ‘Just Do It’ ad

By Pete Grathoff

September 06, 2018 11:47 AM

Nike executives have to love this trend.

Whether or not you agree with Colin Kaepernick, who started the wave of protests during the national anthem at NFL games, his “Just Do It” photo is now easily recognizable.

That means the imitations were bound to come. And they have, particularly among sports fans, who have made different versions of the photo.

Here is the original:

Some intrepid Packers fans made this beauty of former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler:

Chiefs fans will love this of Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who traded Khalil Mack to Chicago last weekend:

You might have guessed there would be a KU football meme:

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s reputation is the basis of this one:

OK, Lakers fans may not like this one of Kobe Bryant:

This plays off Alabama coach Nick Saban berating a reporter last weekend:

Here is one of former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel:

And here are a couple of non-sports ones that I liked, beginning with one from “The Office:”

This is Thanos from the last “Avengers” movie:

Let’s end with this from “The Waterboy:”

