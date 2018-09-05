COMMERCIAL: Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick

Here is the new Nike commercial featuring Colin Kaepernick and other athletes

By Pete Grathoff

September 05, 2018 01:01 PM

The new Nike “Just Do It” campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has led to a lot of debate since it was announced earlier this week.

Kaepernick shared the new commercial, which he narrates, on Twitter on Wednesday.

Serena Williams, LeBron James, Shaquem Griffin and other athletes appear in the commercial, which encourages people to chase their dreams, no matter how crazy they may seem.

This statement is the crux of the ad: “What non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult. It’s a compliment.”

Nike on Monday unveiled Colin Kaepernick as the face of its newest ad, released for the 30th anniversary of the company's "Just Do It" slogan.

