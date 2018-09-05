There was a fight in the Seattle Mariners clubhouse before Tuesday’s game

Long before the tagline “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” became popular, Major League Baseball had its own version:
“What happens in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse.”
That was what Seattle Mariners players were saying after a fight in the clubhouse before Tuesday night’s game.
According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, reporters were waiting to talk with manager Scott Servais when the Mariners’ Dee Gordon asked the group if they’d step outside. The reporters agreed and Gordon closed the door.
Divish wrote: “But then just a few minutes later, there was the sound of yelling, bodies moving and commotion. The once-closed doors to the clubhouse crashed open, showing an altercation between two players and about six players, including Cameron Maybin, Mike Zunino and Nick Vincent trying to break it up. Robinson Cano and others could be seen coming over to help defuse the situation. The actual participants couldn’t be seen in the mass of bodies. And the doors were shut again. But Gordon could be heard screaming obscenities.”
Curtis Crabtree, a stringer for the Associated Press, tweeted that “all hell broke loose.”
Servais told David Gottlieb of MLB.com that “things happen in a clubhouse.”
“You’re talking about 25 — or now in this case, now 35 — of the most competitive guys you’re ever gonna be around, and you spend basically every waking moment together all the time,” Servais said.
Divish reported that the incident was between Gordon and shortstop Jean Segura and was in regards to Monday’s game when Gordon misplayed a ball in the outfield.
The pregame activities didn’t give a boost to the Mariners, who lost 5-3 to the Orioles and stayed 5 1/2 games behind the Oakland A’s for the second wild card.
