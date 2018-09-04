Royals have put together a scoring streak unseen in the majors this season

Not only are the Royals the hottest team in baseball with six straight wins, but they also have put together a scoring streak unseen in Major League Baseball this season.
While the Boston Red Sox (752) and New York Yankees (713) are the highest-scoring teams, neither has a streak of nine straight games of scoring five runs or more. Neither have the AL Central-leading Indians or the Astros, who sit atop the AL West.
No, the only team in the majors to accomplish that feat in 2018 is the Royals, who are at nine games and counting after Monday’s 5-1 win over the Indians.
Fox Sports Kansas City’s Ryan Lefebvre revealed that stat during Monday’s game.
“The young guys are really stepping up and producing some offense for us,” Royals manager Ned Yost said after the game, per MLB.com.
Indeed. Outfielder Jorge Bonifacio and third baseman Hunter Dozier both hit home runs, and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn hit a homer to right field, one to center and lined a double to left field.
“He’s really swung the bat well,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of O’Hearn to reporters after the game. “He’s hit the ball all directions with power and he’s hurt us.”
The Royals have scored 60 runs total in the last nine games.
That’s a far cry from June when the Royals went 19 straight games without scoring five runs. In that stretch, the Royals scored 36 runs total.
Lefebvre noted that the Royals are the only team in Major League Baseball history to have a 19-game streak without scoring five runs and a streak of nine games with five or more runs in the same season.
O’Hearn has been scorching hot. He has nine home runs and 22 RBIs in his first 24 games in the majors. Kurtis Seabolt of WHB (810 AM) tweeted that only eight players have done that in major-league history:
“He’s putting together some great at-bats,” Yost said after the game. “Three hits today, two homers and a double and playing pretty good first base, too. It’s been fun to watch.”
Here are O’Hearn’s home runs from Monday:
