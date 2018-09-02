Chiefs guard Mitchell Schwartz was a rock on the Chiefs’ offensive line this season.
Chiefs guard Mitchell Schwartz was a rock on the Chiefs’ offensive line this season. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs guard Mitchell Schwartz was a rock on the Chiefs’ offensive line this season. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz had a hilarious response to the Khalil Mack trade

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 02, 2018 08:23 AM

NFL cut-down day got off to a rousing start.

As news of the cuts started to trickle out on Saturday morning, football fans were hit with some huge news: the Oakland Raiders were trading defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

Mack had been a holdout during the preseason, but few expected the Raiders to part ways with a player who had 40 1/2 sacks in his first four NFL seasons.

It was a dream come true for Bears fans ... and AFC West offensive linemen.

Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz summed up the feeling with a perfect GIF:

Two minutes later, Schwartz tweeted this message for Mack: “For real though, always looked forward to our matchups. Will miss the twice yearly competition @52Mack_ and wish you the best in Chicago!”

Funny and poignant responses from Schwartz.

Do you like this story? Subscribe to Sports Pass

The Star's digital sports-only subscription is only $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

  Comments  