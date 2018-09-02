Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz had a hilarious response to the Khalil Mack trade

NFL cut-down day got off to a rousing start.
As news of the cuts started to trickle out on Saturday morning, football fans were hit with some huge news: the Oakland Raiders were trading defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.
Mack had been a holdout during the preseason, but few expected the Raiders to part ways with a player who had 40 1/2 sacks in his first four NFL seasons.
It was a dream come true for Bears fans ... and AFC West offensive linemen.
Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz summed up the feeling with a perfect GIF:
Two minutes later, Schwartz tweeted this message for Mack: “For real though, always looked forward to our matchups. Will miss the twice yearly competition @52Mack_ and wish you the best in Chicago!”
Funny and poignant responses from Schwartz.
