Fan traded Giancarlo Stanton’s 300th home-run ball for beer, other items

By Pete Grathoff

August 31, 2018 08:34 AM

This ball is a keeper for Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

On Thursday night, Stanton hit his 300th career home run into the right-field stands at Yankee Stadium. New York fan Tim Kunz got the ball and agreed to give the ball back to the Yankees, but he had a few demands.

According to Jack Stanton of the YES Network, Kunz wanted:

**A chance to meet Stanton

**Autographed baseballs

**Tickets to future game

**A tour of the clubhouse and field

**Two Bud Lights

Yep, Kunz asked for free beer.

There is precedent for this sort of thing.

In 2016, the Royals’ Adalberto Mondesi hit his first career home run in Detroit, and the Tigers fan who got the ball wanted to give it back for some tickets and free beer. Hey, beer is not cheap at the ballpark.

Here is Stanton’s 300th home run:

