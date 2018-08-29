Severe weather at Kauffman Stadium made for some stunning photos

A strong storm rolled through Kansas City late on Tuesday afternoon, and for a while it seemed that the Royals’ game against Detroit might be delayed.
The storms cleared out well before first pitch, but people at Kauffman Stadium got some great images of lightning and the rain, which was coming down in sheets.
In what should be a surprise to no one who follows The Star’s baseball coverage, John Sleezer got some great images of the severe weather at Kauffman Stadium.
You can see that in the cool video above.
Royals left-hander Danny Duffy took this shot from the bullpen:
Royals photographer John Hanna took this beauty of Arrowhead Stadium:
The Royals tweeted this shot:
Here is one from Sleezer:
