Shawnee Mission South soccer player’s crazy goal-saving kick makes ESPN’s top plays

A desperation slide into the goalmouth results in a kick of the ball that saves a goal and knocks it off the upright of a football goalpost.
Yeah, that pretty much sums up what Shawnee Mission South soccer player Marcus Smith did during Friday night’s game against SM Northwest.
Smith’s goal-saving move was so good that ESPN featured it on its top 10 plays and tweeted about it.
The Cougars ended up winning 2-1, but Smith’s play is now being seen by sports fans across the country.
Here is what ESPN tweeted:
The Shawnee Mission South soccer team was thrilled by the attention Smith received from ESPN:
And Shawnee Mission Northwest’s soccer team also gave a nod to Smith:
