For Pete's Sake

August 28, 2018 2:55 PM

Shawnee Mission South soccer player’s crazy goal-saving kick makes ESPN’s top plays

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

A desperation slide into the goalmouth results in a kick of the ball that saves a goal and knocks it off the upright of a football goalpost.

Yeah, that pretty much sums up what Shawnee Mission South soccer player Marcus Smith did during Friday night’s game against SM Northwest.

Smith’s goal-saving move was so good that ESPN featured it on its top 10 plays and tweeted about it.

The Cougars ended up winning 2-1, but Smith’s play is now being seen by sports fans across the country.

Here is what ESPN tweeted:

SMS save

The Shawnee Mission South soccer team was thrilled by the attention Smith received from ESPN:

SMS save2

And Shawnee Mission Northwest’s soccer team also gave a nod to Smith:

SMS save3

Related content

For Pete's Sake

Comments

Videos

View more video

For Pete's Sake