Mizzou, K-State fans mock KU mascot’s regrettable (and now deleted) tweet

One of the keys to deleting a tweet that you regret having composed is doing it in a timely fashion. Leave it up for too long, and there will be a screenshot that will never go away.
That was the case for a tweet from one of the Kansas Jayhawks mascots, Baby Jay.
On Sunday, Baby Jay tweeted a photo that showed it sitting in a garbage can on the field at Memorial Stadium.
KU football has a 3-33 record over the past three seasons under coach David Beaty, and the program has been called the worst in all of sports by ESPN’s Dan Le Batard.
So, yeah, maybe it wasn’t such a good deal to sit in a garbage can on the football field.
Here is the original tweet from Sunday:
The tweet was deleted at some point Monday night, but not before Kansas State and Mizzou fans had some fun at KU’s expense and Jayhawks fans were left shaking their heads:
