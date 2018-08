Is this the end of tailgating as Chiefs fans have come to know it?

At kickoff of games at Arrowhead Stadium, fans who are tailgating will be asked to enter the stadium. People without a ticket will have to leave the Truman Sports Complex.

It’s a new policy the Chiefs are instituting this season, and The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff has all the details here.

Many Chiefs fans don’t like the change, and they weren’t shy about sharing their feelings.

Here is a sample of what was said on Twitter:

Make that $60 count boys and girls. Lol. If you don’t leave they call in police and then charged with??? Trespassing? Chiefs are the best practice for tailgating I thought? Who’d they consult? — Brian S (@Triman2017) August 28, 2018

I fail to see how a fan getting hammered and leaving the game would be prevented by ending tailgating. The Chiefs clearly don't want fans at their games anymore. The next stadium needs to seat about 30k, to be honest. — Mitchell Corona (@CoronaFTW) August 27, 2018

I agree. This was a great thing about tailgating. Think about all those TV's set up and people just chilling in the parking lot until halftime or longer. The @Chiefs are playing a dangerous game thinking people will care more about the game than the tailgating. #ChiefsKingdom — Chad Broadus (@cbroadus06) August 27, 2018

@Chiefs no more tailgating during the game? Wow. That’s crazy. — KU Fan (@kufan30) August 28, 2018

Wow. This destroys the whole arrowhead experience. Chiefs are clueless. — LeRoy Williams (@BadBadLeRoyWill) August 28, 2018

I put this on @MDChiefs. Since he has taken over from he has totally ruined the tailgating. From his brilliant flow of traffic map to the limits of 3ft from the back of your car to tailgate to this. If Hunt wants to know why attendance is down here’s one reason — Jeremy Wyble (@jw4zou) August 28, 2018

I’m never going to a Chiefs game again... — Trey McDonald (@TreyMac1973) August 28, 2018

I don’t know if I will be able to be me Kingdom they’re taking away my tailgate away so this maybe the end to me showing the best fan base so if it’s is it was an honor to have met all of you thank you so much for the fun! pic.twitter.com/8qQk4Vmhg3 — BigChiefShawn (@BigChiefShawn) August 28, 2018

The team really is completely ignorant of their fan base. Amazing — Thomas Jenkins (@mizzouproud17) August 28, 2018

Dumb move by the chiefs. Why mess with the thing you are famous for. — Hasilskilt (@Hasilkilt1) August 28, 2018