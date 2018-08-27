Royals’ Jorge Bonifacio won a national-anthem standoff against Indians player

Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio was all business on Sunday.
Bonifacio didn’t play in the game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. However, after both teams came out for the national-anthem, Bonifacio stayed on the field after his teammates headed to the dugout when the singing ended.
On the other side of the field, Indians infielder Erik Gonzalez did the same .
It was on: a national-anthem standoff. Who would back down first?
Bonifacio never moved an inch and Gonzalez’s teammates made him return to the dugout. That made Bonifacio the winner.
Fox Sports Kansas City shared the moment:
Comments