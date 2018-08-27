Screenshot of Fox Sports Kansas City Twitter video
Screenshot of Fox Sports Kansas City Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Royals’ Jorge Bonifacio won a national-anthem standoff against Indians player

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 27, 2018 09:46 AM

Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio was all business on Sunday.

Bonifacio didn’t play in the game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. However, after both teams came out for the national-anthem, Bonifacio stayed on the field after his teammates headed to the dugout when the singing ended.

On the other side of the field, Indians infielder Erik Gonzalez did the same .

It was on: a national-anthem standoff. Who would back down first?

Bonifacio never moved an inch and Gonzalez’s teammates made him return to the dugout. That made Bonifacio the winner.

Fox Sports Kansas City shared the moment:

A burst pipe caused flooding on the baseball field at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 24, delaying a game between the Royals and the Cleveland Indians.

By

  Comments  