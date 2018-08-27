NBC unveils new Green Zone graphic for its coverage of NFL games

During the Ravens-Bengals game on Sept. 27, 1988, ESPN debuted a new graphic: a yellow first-down line, which highlighted the place on the field a team had to reach to get a new set of downs.
It was an instant success and the other networks follow suit. These days it’s hard to imagine there was ever a time without the graphic being used during a broadcast.
On Sunday night, NBC trotted out a new graphic: the Green Zone.
“We know the yellow line is great, it has been around for years,” NBC’s Al Michaels said during the game, “but this will show you exactly how far he has to go at any point in the play.”
Here it is:
What do you think? Do you like NBC’s new creation? Vote in our poll:
