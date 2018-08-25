Chicago Bears’ Javon Wims catches a touchdown pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Chicago.
Chiefs fans in full panic mode about defensive showing against Bears’ second string

By Pete Grathoff

August 25, 2018 01:36 PM

If the Chiefs defenders were disappointed by the Bears’ decision to rest their starters for Saturday’s preseason game at Solider Field, well, Chicago’s second team provided a pretty good test.

Was that because Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel was having a great game or the Chiefs defense not playing well?

Whatever the case, Chicago piled up 280 yards, 16 first downs and 24 points in the opening 30 minutes. The Bears lined up to punt just once, but a Chiefs penalty wiped it out and Chicago later scored. The only time the Bears were stopped was on a fourth-down play.

That success by the second-string team left many Chiefs fans worried about what would happen in the regular season.

Here is a sample of what fans were saying on social media:

