Watch as water from broken pipe floods Kauffman Stadium outfield during Royals game

Well, it’s been that kind of season for the Royals.
A broken pipe or a ball valve that was stuck in the open position near the Royals bullpen caused water to flood the warning track during the fourth inning of Friday night’s game at Kauffman Stadium.
Water quickly pooled on the warning track and the groundskeepers worked diligently to spread it out evenly.
After it became apparent that this would not be a brief delay, the Royals left the field. However, Royals manager Ned Yost went to get a closer look and talk with head groundskeeper Trevor Vance.
The Royals were attempting to turn off the water supply while the groundskeepers worked.
This was the scene:
The delay lasted exactly 30 minutes, and the Cleveland Indians had a bit of fun on Twitter:
