Statcast rated this a four-star catch by Royals’ Brett Phillips

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier got a taste of his own medicine.
Kiermaier is a two-time Gold Glove award winner who has taken away plenty of hits in his career. But on Thursday night, Royals center fielder Brett Phillips robbed Kiermaier with a nice sliding catch.
Statcast gave it four stars and in its breakdown noted that Phillips had 3.8 seconds of “opportunity time” to make the catch.
The catch probability was just 40 percent.
This was the play:
The interaction between Kiermaier and Phillips after the catch was cool, too.
Comments