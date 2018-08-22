Royals’ Alex Gordon flipped over a wall trying to catch a foul ball

The Royals fell to 50 games below .500 with Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
They also officially were eliminated from the wild-card race, but no one expected a late surge to carry them to the playoffs anyway, right?
Despite the lack of success this season, Royals left fielder Alex Gordon has not let up. In the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game, Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe hit a fly ball down the left-field line and it was tailing into the picnic area.
It would be easy for a player to just let the ball go, but Gordon charged after it and didn’t seem to worry about the wall he was about to hit. He flipped over it and into a group of fans.
Gordon didn’t make the catch, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort. In fact, it was reminiscent of a catch he made in 2015 against the White Sox in Chicago.
Call it an A for effort for A1.
A Tampa Bay Times photographer got this great photo:
Royals fans were appreciative of the effort by Gordon:
It wasn’t on this play, but one Rays fan ended up with a baseball thanks to Gordon:
