West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (left) watched as his head coach Bob Huggins got ejected from Saturday night’s game at Kansas. KU won, 77-69 at Allen Fieldhouse.
For Pete's Sake

West Virginia roasted for giving rings to its basketball team for making Sweet 16

By Pete Grathoff

August 22, 2018 08:25 AM

West Virginia basketball players returned to school last week and found a nice surprise awaiting.

Rings to honor the team’s run to the Sweet 16. Well, run might not be the best word.

As a No. 5 seed, the Mountaineers crushed 12th-seeded Murray State and 13th-seeded Marshall, which had upset Wichita State. Hard to call that a big challenge for Bob Huggins’ team.

West Virginia was then soundly beaten by Villanova, 90-78, in the Sweet 16.

Making the Sweet 16 is a nice accomplishment because, you know, only 16 teams advance that far each season. As for giving the players rings, that was a surprise to me.

Kansas gives its players rings for a Final Four appearance or a Big 12 championship, which makes a little more sense. Nevertheless, here are the rings that West Virginia players received:

While the players probably loved the rings, West Virginia was roasted for giving them away:

