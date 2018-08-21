Browns first-round pick Baker Mayfield does his best John Dorsey impersonation

Baker Mayfield does a funny imitation of John Dorsey for Browns video

By Pete Grathoff

August 21, 2018 01:42 PM

It’s been more than a year since the Chiefs parted ways with general manager John Dorsey, but fans probably can recall a few of the things that made him unique.

If nothing else, you remember the sweatshirts, right?

Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield did an imitation of Dorsey, who is now the Browns’ general manager, as a promotion for the team.

“Being a Cleveland Brown is way more than just playing football,” Mayfield said as he pointed to a hat with the Browns’ logo. “It’s about being an elf. It’s about coming to work everyday with your hard hat and your Air Dorseys and your sweaters.”

Mayfield, the former Oklahoma Sooners star, also did an imitation of Dorsey’s walk.

Take a look:

