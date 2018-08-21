Travis Kelce’s girlfriend shares sweet video of Chiefs tight end serenading her

The song “Hey There Lonely Girl” by Eddie Holman was released in 1969, which was well before Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce was born.
But Kelce knows the song and he recently serenaded his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, with it. She posted a video to her Instagram page and it shows Nicole doing a little dance until she is spotted by a guy standing outside a building.
The man shakes his head a bit and Kelce focuses the camera on the guy as Nicole dances past.
Then she rushes at Kelce and tells him, “OK, just stop,” and it sounds like they both busted out laughing.
It is fun and sweet:
