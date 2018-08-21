Oakland’s Khris Davis hits home run after jersey is signed by Make-A-Wish kid

Oakland left fielder Khris Davis was so happy to get Anthony Slocumb’s autograph that he hit a home run Monday night.
According to NBC Sports, the A’s had a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish foundation before Monday’s game against the Rangers. Davis had a simple request for a boy named Anthony Slocumb.
Can I have your autograph?
Slocumb obliged and signed his name on the back of Davis’ jersey.
“I just wanted to put a smile on his face and maybe it would mean something if I had my jersey signed by him,” Davis told reporters after the game. “Just to know what that feels like to be in my shoes even for a split second.”
Davis crushed a 438-foot home run off Texas’ Bartolo Colon in the third inning and said Slocumb was on his mind.
“Yeah, I thought about him around the bases,” Davis said. “There’s not a better feeling than hitting a home run. If he got some excitement and joy from watching that, I hope he saw it.”
