Eric Stonestreet makes an ‘official’ recruiting visit to K-State football team

“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet wears a purple heart on his sleeve.
Stonestreet, who was born in Kansas City, Kan., and graduated from Piper High School and Kansas State, is one of the hosts of the annual Big Slick weekend that raises money for Children’s Mercy Hospital.
For much of the year, Stonestreet tweets about the Wildcats and co-stars who wear purple. He also created a scholarship for theater students and last year bought a truck for the school’s band.
In May, Stonestreet teamed up with Trooper Ben Gardner of the Kansas Highway Patrol to talk about the importance of wearing a seat belt.
It’s clear that while Stonestreet lives in California, he still loves Kansas City and the state of Kansas.
Now he’s working with Kansas State for a video series that chronicles his recruiting visit to the football program. Yeah, he’s 46 and a working actor, so this is clearly tongue in cheek.
“You know, the reason I’m here today is because I’m potentially starting a new chapter in my life,” Stonestreet says in the first episode. “I’ve been on a TV show for the last nine years and we’re contracted to do a 10th year, and I don’t know what’s going to happen after ‘Modern Family,’ and I thought you know what, I’ve achieved one of my dreams in life of being on TV and another dream of mine is playing college football, so I’m here today for a recruiting trip, an official recruiting trip to Kansas State University.”
In a preview of the series, which you can see in the video above, Stonestreet wears a full K-State uniform and notes: “I don’t know if God forbid I fell down on the field if I could get up.”
No word on whether or not football coach Bill Snyder will make an appearance. Here is the first episode:
