August 19, 2018 8:29 AM

This nun threw a divine first pitch before Royals-White Sox game on Saturday

By Pete Grathoff

It may seem sometimes that all we hear is bad news that is happening around the world.

This goes for ceremonial first pitches at baseball games.

Musicians and athletes from other sports try their hand at throwing a ball to a catcher and it often goes horribly wrong. That video ends up on “SportsCenter” or, well, blogs like this one.

So here is some good news. Sister Mary Jo Sobieck threw an absolute strike during her first pitch before Saturday night’s Royals-White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The nun showed off a fancy move before her throw.

Here is the video, which should bring a smile to your face:

