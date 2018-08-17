Chiefs’ Steven Nelson left Friday’s game after taking this hit to the head

This was adding injury to insult.
The Falcons opened Friday night’s preseason game against the Chiefs by taking the opening drive 65 yards for a touchdown in seven plays.
Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan. Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson tried to make a tackle at the goal line, but Hooper leaped and his knee hit Nelson in the head.
Nelson got up fairly quickly and walked off the field with the training staff, but the Chiefs tweeted that he was being evaluated for a head injury.
Here is the play:
