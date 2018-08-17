A diss? Proper geography? Falcons had a strange message about KC on stadium boards

If you’ve lived in Kansas City for any length of time, you’ve heard the dumb “The Wizard of Oz” joke. Doesn’t matter which side of the state line you live, either.
Sports teams love to make the stale “We’re not in Kansas anymore” comment, even though there are professional sports teams in Kansas (Sporting KC) and Missouri (Royals, Chiefs).
When that comment is directed to the Chiefs and Royals, it irks Missourians who point out that the teams have their homes in their state. I’m not sure why this remains such a difficult concept for people around the country to grasp, but there is a Kansas City in both states.
The latest team to use “The Wizard of Oz” mention: the Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs play a preseason game Friday night in Atlanta, and the Falcons had this message on their video boards at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: “We ain’t in Kansas no Mo.”
Dani Welniak of KCTV Channel 5 shared this photo on Twitter:
Perhaps the Falcons actually got this right. It’s possible that “no Mo” means “No, Missouri.” Or was this simply a play on the famous line from “The Wizard of Oz?”
Hard to say, but one thing is for certain: teams should just stop with “The Wizard of Oz” mentions regarding Kansas City teams.
