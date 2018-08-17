After a long night, Royals’ Salvador Perez was only up for a mini Salvy Splash

Royals catcher Salvador Perez was tired.
Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays started more than two hours later than scheduled as storms passed through Kansas City. Perez played all nine innings behind the plate* and threw out a would-be Toronto base stealer* in the second inning.
*No surprise on either count
The final out of the 6-2 victory came early Friday morning, so there wasn’t a spring in the step of most people.
After the game, Fox Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg interviewed Rosell Herrera, who started at second base and collected three hits and drove in a run. Perez emerged from the dugout as he often does after Royals victories.
Only this time, Perez didn’t have a Gatorade cooler full of water. He had two cups and dumped them on Herrera. Well, Perez spilled the water on Herrera’s head.
Take a look:
