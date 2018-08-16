Notre Dame unveils special Yankees-inspired uniforms and fans are furious

The Green Jersey Game holds a special place in Notre Dame history.
In 1977, the Irish football team faced rival Southern California and coach Dan Devine had a big surprise: the team found out after warmups that it would be wearing special green jerseys. The fired-up Irish crushed the Trojans 49-19 that day and went on to win the national championship.
The Irish will be wearing special uniforms for a game against Syracuse on Nov. 17. It is being played at Yankee Stadium, so the Irish will be wearing pinstripes on their sleeves, pants and a decal on their helmet.
If you are one of the millions of people who dislike Notre Dame football and/or Yankees baseball, this might be jarring on the eyes.
A fan or one or both teams? Well, this could appeal to you:
There are quite a few nods to the Yankees as the team breaks down in this tweet:
The only thing missing: Dallas Cowboys inspired socks.
Notre Dame also has ties to the Yankees’ biggest rival: the Boston Red Sox. In 2013, they wore special “Boston Strong” logos on their helmets, and two years later, Notre Dame wore all green for a game at Fenway Park.
The early reaction from Notre Dame fans about Yankee-inspired uniforms? They weren’t happy:
