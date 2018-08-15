White Sox player’s first career home run was caught by his uncle in the stands

White Sox rookie outfielder Ryan LaMarre gave a little fist pump Tuesday night while rounding the bases after his first big-league home run.
Who could blame him?
LaMarre was the Reds’ second-round pick in the 2010 draft, and after 2,295 plate appearances in the minor leagues and 21 games with Cincinnati, he was granted free agency. He spent a year in the Red Sox minor-league system (and played six games in Boston), signed with the Angels, who later traded him to Oakland where he played three games.
The A’s released him on June 21, 2017 and LaMarre signed with the Twins last November. He played in 43 games with Minnesota this season before being released. The White Sox claimed him, and he finally got that first home run in the majors on Tuesday night in Detroit.
LaMarre played at the University of Michigan and was born in Royal Oak, Mich., so he had a large number of family members at the game at Comerica Park.
In fact, LaMarre knew who caught the home-run ball.
“My uncle caught the ball out there, which is kind of insane to even think the odds of that happening,” LaMarre told reporters after the game. “To see them up in the crowd, I tried to point to my wife and family. They’ve been through a lot and they’ve been along for the ride, so for them to be here in person to see it was special.”
LaMarre said there was no need to cut a deal with this fan for the ball.
“I don’t think anyone in the dugout knew it was my first homer, so when Coop (pitching coach Don Cooper) found out about it, he called the bullpen to get that ball. It was my uncle, he already had it,” LaMarre told the Chicago Tribune.
“He was sitting up there. I don’t know if he caught it on the fly or on the bounce, but he wouldn’t give it back. He was bringing it over to my parents.”
Here is the home run:
