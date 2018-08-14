Reds pitcher forgets to take ball out of his glove before throwing a pitch

Have you ever walked into a room and forgot why you went in there? Ever misplace your keys? Ever start to throw a pitch and forget to take the ball out of your glove?
The first two are fairly common. That last one was a first for many baseball observers.
But it happened Monday night during the Reds’ 10-3 loss to the Indians. Cleveland had a runner on first when Cincinnati pitcher Homer Bailey prepared to throw a pitch and somehow forgot to take the ball in his throwing hand.
Bailey told reporters after the game he had his head up his ... well, you know.
“I don’t remember the last time I balked,” Bailey said. “As soon as I looked at my leg, I kind of saw Tucker (Barnhart, the catcher) on the other side of the plate that I didn’t know he was going to be. That’s 100 percent on me.”
Here is the unique play:
