Former Chief Dontari Poe adds new skill to his resume: fielding punts

Dontari Poe had a number of great plays during his time with the Chiefs. Some were even on the defensive side of the ball.
Poe, a nose tackle, caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders (“Hungry Pig Right”) and threw one against the Broncos (“Bloated Tebow Pass”). Poe also had 13 sacks and 179 tackles in five seasons with the Chiefs.
Last season, Poe played for the Falcons and he is now with the Carolina Panthers. Coach Ron Rivera was willing to let his team have a shortened practice on the final day of training camp on Monday if Poe and offensive tackle Taylor Moton were able to field a punt.
The rules: the ball had to travel 30 yards with a hang time of 4 seconds.
It should come as no surprise that Poe made the catch as you can see in the video above. His teammates were certainly impressed — and happy.
