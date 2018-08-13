Broncos fan starts fundraiser to buy out quarterback Paxton Lynch’s contract

Some Broncos fans have already seen enough of quarterback Paxton Lynch.
In Denver’s first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Lynch completed 6 of 11 passes for just 24 yards and an interception.
That prompted Nick Andrew of Aurora, Colo., to start a GoFundMe page with a simple description: “Raising money to cover the Denver Broncos cost of cutting Quarterback Paxton Lynch off of the team roster.”
The goal is hefty: $600,000. But it is in the early stages and only $55 has been raised by eight people. Forty-five more have liked the page.
Lynch has appeared in five games (four starts) since starting in the NFL in 2016. He has thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions. Lynch has completed 79 of 128 passes for 792 yards and a quarterback rating of 76.7.
In last year’s regular-season finale against the Chiefs, Lynch completed 21 of 31 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
It’s not just Broncos fans who are upset, either.
Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post blasted Lynch’s performance in the preseason loss to the Vikings. Kiszla also had harsh words for general manager John Elway.
“Go ahead. You tell John Elway he stinks at picking quarterbacks,” he wrote. “I’m afraid to do it. ...
“When it came to throwing the football, Elway was a Hall of Famer. But when it comes to picking quarterbacks? Elway’s not so hot. Prime example: Paxton Lynch.
“The hapless first-round pick from the 2016 draft got booed off the field by Denver fans at halftime. Lynch’s first throw of the night was an interception. He was badly outplayed by Trevor Siemian, traded to Minnesota by Elway. To think Lynch has a job in the NFL and Colin Kaepernick does not is an insult to the game. How soon before the Broncos begin making calls to find a viable veteran backup to (Case) Keenum?”
Broncos fans were not of good cheer after watching Lynch in the preseason game:
