David Bote’s special walk-off grand slam was last done by a Cubs player in 1968

Yes, there are Cubs fans who left Sunday night’s game early. And, yeah, they’re probably telling their friends they stayed to the end at Wrigley Field.
Who would want to admit missing the finish of that game?
The Cubs trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals. However, the Cubs loaded the bases with two outs, and third baseman David Bote crushed a two-strike pitch over the center-field wall for a walk-off grand slam.
Stats by Stats noted that the last Cubs player to hit a walkoff grand slam for the team’s first runs of the game was Ron Santo, who did it on Sept. 25, 1968. The Cubs beat the Dodgers 4-1 and Leo Durocher was the manager.
Rany Jazayerli, who contributes to The Athletic, called Bote’s blast a “Golden Homer,” because it was a walk-off grand slam with his team trailing by three runs and down to its last strike.
There have been just two others in the last 30 years: Baltimore’s Chris Hoiles on May 17, 1996 vs. the Mariners, and Detroit’s Alan Trammell on June 21, 1988 vs. the Yankees, Jazayerli said.
So, yeah, it’s not something you see everyday. Here is Bote’s slam:
Bote played college ball for Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kan.
