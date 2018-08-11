Golf Channel host praises Gary Woodland, throws shade at Mizzou during PGA Championship

While inclement weather forced a delay in the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday, Gary Woodland was already in the clubhouse with the lead.
Woodland, the former Kansas golfer, was off to a scorching start and was at 10-under through the first two rounds at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. The 36-hole score of 130 is a record for the competition.
The great start included a 6-under 64 in the first round. That led Rich Lerner of the Golf Channel to make a comment that is sure to bring a smile to the face of Jayhawks fans while drawing a sigh from Mizzou fans.
While showing a replay of Woodland draining a long putt, Lerner noted: “Mizzou fans have seen this before — a Kansas Jayhawk making everything in Missouri.”
Here is the clip from Thursday:
As a neutral observer/Iowa State grad, I’d like to point out that Mizzou won the last regular-season game between the schools in the state of Missouri. Mizzou beat KU 74-71 on Feb. 4, 2012 in Columbia. However, the Jayhawks won four of their last six games played in Columbia.
And for the record, Lerner is a Temple graduate.
Comments