Mike Moustakas sees comparison between Brewers and those Royals playoff teams

Look at the 2018 Milwaukee Brewers and you can see some similarities with the 2014 Royals, who took Kansas City on a magical postseason run.
After 118 games, their records are about the same. The Royals were 64-54 and holding down a playoff spot as the AL Central leaders. The Brewers are the top wild-card team with a 66-52 record.
The two teams shared some of the same players, including Erik Kratz, Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas.
On Thursday, Moustakas was on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM and was asked if it was a fair comparison between the Royals and Brewers.
“Yeah, it’s definitely a fair comparison,” said Moustakas, who was traded from the Royals to Brewers last month. “Obviously, winning is fun and when you’re winning ballgames, you’re going out there having a good time. And this group is the same.
“Everyone shows up, we have a good time. It’s very relaxed, but once that game starts, everybody is ready to go. And (manager Craig) Counsell is doing a great job with all the pieces that we’ve got, and mixing and matching and all that good stuff. And everyone is staying ready and everyone is focused on trying to get to the postseason and winning the World Series. And that’s very, very similar to what we had in Kansas City.”
Here is the clip of what Moustakas said:
Moustakas is hitting .268 with two homers and six RBIs in 12 games with the Brewers.
