Five stats you may have missed from the Chiefs’ preseason opener

You’ve had a night to sleep on it. Do you have any concerns about the Chiefs’ 17-10 loss to the Texans in the preseason opener?
Two complaints from fans Thursday night on Twitter: the defense didn’t look sharp and the offensive line’s protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t great.
But ... it’s just the first preseason game, and it helps to remember that the 1985 Chicago Bears lost their first three preseason games and then had one of the most dominating seasons in NFL history.
All of that aside, here are five stats you may have missed from Thursday’s game.
1. Rookie cornerback Tremon Smith looked good on kickoff returns. He had two returns for 59 yards with an average return of 29.5 yards and a long return of 34 yards.
2. Backup quarterback Chad Henne completed all five of his passes on third downs. That included a 24-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson that got the Chiefs on the board.
3. The firm of Williams, Williams and Williams combined for 54 rushing yards in 17 attempts. That’s running backs Damien Williams, Kerwynn Williams and Darrel Williams. Damien Williams was the Chiefs’ leading rusher (20 rushing yards in five attempts).
4. The Chiefs’ defense held the Texans off the board in the fourth quarter. That was thanks in large part to a defensive stand on a fourth-and-1 play from 4-yard line. Houston quarterback Joe Webb III didn’t pick up the first down on a rushing attempt.
5. Demarcus Robinson was the leading receiver (48 yards on three catches and the touchdown). Rookie tight end Alex Ellis was on the field for one drive and had four catches for 36 yards in the fourth quarter.
