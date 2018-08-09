Former Chief Albert Wilson kneels during national anthem at Dolphins game

The first full day of NFL preseason games produced plenty of exciting plays on offense and defense.
There also were at least two players who took a knee during the playing of the national anthem. It happened before the Dolphins game against the Buccaneers, and former Chief Albert Wilson was one of the players who took a knee.
The protests about racial injustice and social inequality led players to kneel during the anthem and it was a big issue at NFL games last season. Earlier this year, the league said it would require players to stand for the national anthem or remain in the locker room.
The players’ union balked at not being included in the decision-making process regarding the rule, so the NFL backed off and said it would work with the players to formulate a new rule.
On Thursday night, Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Wilson were sitting on the bench when the anthem began and then they took a knee.
