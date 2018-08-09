Chase Daniel went undercover to get autographs from oblivious Bears teammates

Former Missouri star quarterback Chase Daniel is now in his 10th season in the NFL and fans just learned he has a new skill.
Daniel can do undercover work.
The Chicago Bears recorded Daniel joining fans at training camp as they clamored for autographs. Daniel wore a bucket hat and a Mitchell Trubisky jersey. Trubisky is the Bears’ starting quarterback and he didn’t realize that the jersey he signed was being worn by Daniel. It was a funny moment.
You’ll see another former Chiefs quarterback in the video: Tyler Bray. Daniel also works to get an autograph from coach Matt Nagy, the former Chiefs offensive coordinator.
It’s comical that some of the Bears players recognize Daniel and others are oblivious. It’s also great that none of the Bears fans realize that Daniel is among them.
Take a look:
