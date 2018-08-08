Former KU star Frank Mason reportedly being sued by Lil Wayne’s agency

Apparently former Kansas star Frank Mason has a really expensive diamond chain.
TMZ reported that Mason parted ways with rapper Lil Wayne’s Weezy’s Young Money APAA Sports Group in April, one year after he signed with the agency ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft. Mason was the 34th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings.
Young Money is now suing to recover a $40,000 advance that Mason received, the TMZ story notes, as well as $52,000 in pre-draft expenses and a diamond chain worth $11,000. The story says that Mason’s contract with Young Money stated he would have to return the money and the chain if he left the agency.
TMZ reported that Young Money wants an undisclosed amount in damages as well.
According to Sportrac.com, Mason signed a three-year $4.18 million contract with the Kings and $2,562,627 of that money is guaranteed.
Mason played in 52 games last season as a rookie and averaged 7.9 points, 2.8 assists and 18.9 minutes per contest.
