Royals’ Danny Duffy goes on mini-rant about ‘extreme side of the analytics community’

Fans in Kansas City are well aware of analytic sites that don’t usually think much of the Royals’ chances.
This includes dire preseason predictions for the 2014 and 2015 seasons that ended with appearances in the World Series and one memorable parade.
On Wednesday morning, left-hander Danny Duffy offered his thoughts on the analytic sites in a mini-rant on Twitter.
In particular, Duffy said it’s difficult to account for the impact of clubhouse chemistry and off-the-field personal events.
Duffy tweeted: “The extreme side of the analytics community has some mindblowing views on the game. Comradery is huge in baseball, & its impossible to quantify playing while being in a good mindset. If a guy is going thru stuff away from the yard, cant focus in as well, the results wont add up.
“If dude’s life is in a bad spot, trouble at the crib, bad boiler, financial struggles, fighting substance abuse, anxiety, sick pet, sick kids, fear of shower curtains, forgot to lock the door, laundry room flood, break in at the house, HE WONT COMPUTE TO YOUR PROJECTIONS.”
Fear of shower curtains seems like a stretch, but you get his point.
And if you think Duffy was upset while typing these thoughts, well, he added a third tweet: “Also, good morning.”
A fan checked in on Duffy to see if everything was OK and he tweeted: “Yeah bro i just feel like some people would rather just watch robots play baseball. Just needed to let em know.”
To be fair, I don’t think most people want to see robot baseball.
There are a lot of acronyms in the analytics world, including things like FIP, UZR, WAR, WPA, wRC+. That apparently is what Duffy referenced when he finished by tweeting: “Idk what my LawAndOrderSvuWarUzrCsiMiami is, but i also do not care.”
