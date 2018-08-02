Chiefs’ Chris Jones has been providing fun updates from camp via Twitter

The Chiefs have a number of players on Twitter, and defensive tackle Chris Jones is perhaps the most entertaining among the group that uses the social media channel.
Since the start of training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., Jones has tweeted before and after each practice.
Sometimes he shares motivational words. Other times he has written about how much he loves the cookies that have been provided.
One common theme since the start of camp has been his love of Chiefs fans.
Here is a sample of what he has tweeted:
