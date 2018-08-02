Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) smiled before running a drill during training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western State University on Friday, July 27 2018, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones has been providing fun updates from camp via Twitter

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 02, 2018 03:16 PM

The Chiefs have a number of players on Twitter, and defensive tackle Chris Jones is perhaps the most entertaining among the group that uses the social media channel.

Since the start of training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., Jones has tweeted before and after each practice.

Sometimes he shares motivational words. Other times he has written about how much he loves the cookies that have been provided.

One common theme since the start of camp has been his love of Chiefs fans.

Here is a sample of what he has tweeted:

