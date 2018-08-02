Phil Mickelson’s new commercial for a dress shirt company is, well, unique

This will give Tiger Woods something to ask Phil Mickelson about when the go head-to-head Thanksgiving weekend.
A new commercial for MIzzen+Main, which touts itself as “the best of advanced performance fabrics with the refined look of traditional menswear,” came out Thursday and features Mickelson doing some odd things on a driving range.
It’s clearly some CGI magic as Mickelson dances around and deftly avoids golf balls headed in his direction. But Mickelson doing The Worm was the real thing.
That sounds odd, right? Well it is. It appears that the aim was to make a commercial that was so goofy that people would love it.
Did they succeed? You decide:
