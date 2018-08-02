Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain scored from second base on a wild pitch

I’m not sure anything will ever match Lorenzo Cain scoring from first base on Eric Hosmer’s single in Game 6 of the 2015 American League Championship Series.
That proved to be the winning run in the series clinching game and was an electrifying moment in Royals history.
Cain is now with the Brewers and he continuing to do amazing things on base paths. During Wednesday’s game in Los Angeles, Cain was on second base when Rich Hill threw a wild pitch.
Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal was unable to find the ball and Cain never stopped running as he scored on the play.
Take a look:
It wasn’t the only time that Cain burned the Dodgers with his speed. He also opened the game with a Little League home run. Cain lined a ball past a diving Brian Dozier, who is LA’s new second baseman, and the ball rolled into the gap. Cain went for a triple, and Dozier threw the ball away, which allowed Cain to score.
Comments