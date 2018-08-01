Take a look inside Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s five-bedroom house

Royals catcher Salvador Perez recently launched his own website, and on Monday he shared a video tour of his home..
The house has five bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a three-car garage. The home is full of memorabilia, including:
- One-of-a-kind cleats that New Balance designed for Perez because he was the MVP of the 2015 World Series
- A special Hublot watch with the 2015 World Series logo on the underside
- Jerseys from the Royals and Team Venezuela that honor the late Yordano Ventura
“He was like my brother in Kansas City,” Perez said of Ventura in the video.
In the kitchen, you can see Perez’s mother preparing a meal. After that, Perez went to the living room, which had some of his trophies, including Gold Glove awards, a Silver Slugger award and a special World Series trophy. He also has baseballs from his first game, first RBI and first home run.
Perez also showed off his cars: a Range Rover, custom Jeep Wrangler and the Camaro he received as the World Series MVP.
Here is the video tour, and early on you’ll see stairs that lead to the front door, which may have been where he was injured before the start of the season:
